Hectic week beckons for Donegal starlets

Donegal's Michael Carroll with Tiernan McCann of Tyrone.

Donegal’s U21 stars could have three matches in seven days if the county qualifies for the Allianz Football League final today.

The likes of Michael Carroll, Kieran Gillespie, Cian Mulligan, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Michael Langan and Jamie Brennan are expected to feature against Mayo in Castlebar this afternoon where a win would virtually guarantee the Tir Chonaill men a place in next Sunday’s Division 1 decider at Croke Park.

But after today’s game, their main focus will be on Wednesday night’s rescheduled Ulster U21FC semi-final against Cavan in Enniskillen, which was postponed due to a water-logged pitch during the week.