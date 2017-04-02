Tribute night for the late Donal Devine 02 April 2017





The late Donal Devine will be remembered in his home town of Castlepollard on Easter Sunday, April 16.

A special tribute to the former Castlepollard and Westmeath hurler will take place in Hotel Castlepollard. Donal, or 'Duck' as he was affectionately known, died following a club training session on February 14 last, leaving behind a wife and two young boys.

The Westmeath senior hurlers will also be presented with their 2016 Allianz Hurling League Division 2A medals at the event which is being organised by the county hurling committee in conjunction with Castlepollard hurling club.