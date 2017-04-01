Team news: Mournemen unchanged 01 April 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

Down boss Eamonn Burns has selected an unchanged team for their trip south to face Cork in the Allianz League final round.

The relegation threatened Mournemen must win or draw at Pairc Ui Rinn to have any chance of staying up in Division 2 and Burns is keeping faith with the side that started last weekend's eight-point defeat to Galway in Newry.

Former player Benny Coulter this week called for the inclusion of Jerome Johnston and Mark Poland but the attacking duo have yet to start a league game this season.

Down (Allianz FL v Cork): Michael Cunningham; Ryan McAleenan, Brendan McArdle, Darren O'Hagan; Darragh O'Hanlon, Conaill McGovern, Caolan Mooney; Aidan Carr, Peter Turley; Kevin McKernan, Conor Maginn, Joe Murphy; Shay Millar, Barry O'Hagan, Ryan Johnston.