Team news: Mournemen unchanged

01 April 2017

Down manager Eamonn Burns.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Down boss Eamonn Burns has selected an unchanged team for their trip south to face Cork in the Allianz League final round.

The relegation threatened Mournemen must win or draw at Pairc Ui Rinn to have any chance of staying up in Division 2 and Burns is keeping faith with the side that started last weekend's eight-point defeat to Galway in Newry.

Former player Benny Coulter this week called for the inclusion of Jerome Johnston and Mark Poland but the attacking duo have yet to start a league game this season.

Down (Allianz FL v Cork): Michael Cunningham; Ryan McAleenan, Brendan McArdle, Darren O'Hagan; Darragh O'Hanlon, Conaill McGovern, Caolan Mooney; Aidan Carr, Peter Turley; Kevin McKernan, Conor Maginn, Joe Murphy; Shay Millar, Barry O'Hagan, Ryan Johnston.




Most Read Stories

"Kerry really should be ashamed of themselves"

HL2B: Kenny saves Mayo from relegation

Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup Rising Stars revealed

Team news: Corofin forward Farragher is Galway's new number six

Team news: McCarthy back for the Dubs

Team news: O'Sullivan returns for Meath


Android app on Google Play