HL1B: O'Moore men live to fight another day 01 April 2017





Laois boss Eamonn Kelly previously managed Kerry.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Laois boss Eamonn Kelly previously managed Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Laois saved their Allianz HL Division 1B skin when scraping over Kerry in tonight's relegation play-off at O'Moore Park.

Extra-time was required to separate the sides and it was Eamonn Kelly and his players that sidestepped the relegation trapdoor thanks to their 1-30 to 4-20 success.

Their win was made all the more remarkable by the fact that they played most of the contest with 14 men after Neil Foyle was sent off early on.

A Kerry goal scored by Padraig Boyle forced extra-time after the regulation 70 minutes had finished with a scoreline of Kerry 4-14, Laois 1-23.

Captain Ross King led by example for the winners and finished with 0-13 (7 frees) to his name.

Four of those points came during the first period of extra-time.

The Kingdom fought back to regain parity but late scores from Aidan Corby and Paddy Purcell swung the keenly contested match in the O'Moore County's favour.

Padraig Boyle his 2-3 for the Munster men while Patrick Kelly found the target with 1-4 but their efforts proved to be in vain.