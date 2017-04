Change of venue for HL Division 3B final 01 April 2017





The Nally Stand at Pairc Colmcille, Carrickmore (Pic via Teamtalkmag.com). The Nally Stand at Pairc Colmcille, Carrickmore (Pic via Teamtalkmag.com).

Tomorrow's Allianz Hurling League Division 3B final between Longford and Warwickshire has been moved to Carrickmore.

The sixth-tier decider was originally fixed for Omagh but the Healy Park pitch was today declared unplayable.

Throw-in for the fixture remains at 1.30pm.