FL4: Leitrim finish on a high 01 April 2017





Lietrim's Ronan Kennedy with Brian Looby of Waterford ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Lietrim's Ronan Kennedy with Brian Looby of Waterford ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Leitrim brought the curtain down on their Allianz FL Division 4 campaign with a 1-13 to 2-8 victory over Waterford at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada today.

A Conor Murray goal helped establish a 1-4 to 0-6 lead for the visitors but that lead was shortlived as Ronan Kennedy replied with a green flag for the Connacht men within a minute of the restart.

Paul Whyte added a second three pointer for the Deise in the 63rd minute but Leitrim held on for a two point win.

Next on the agenda for the winners is a trip to Ruislip for a Connacht SFC clash with London on Sunday, May 28 while Waterford will play host to Cork at Fraher Field a day earlier.

Leitrim - B Flynn; P Maguire, N Woods, M Murphy; W McKeon, G Reynolds, O Madden (0-1); D Wrynn, P Dolan; D McGovern (0-1), M Plunkett (0-1), R Kennedy (1-3); E Mulligan (0-6, 3f), K Beirne, B Gallagher. Subs: D Moran (0-1) for B Gallagher, J Rooney for W McKeon, M McWeeney for N Woods, N O'Donnell for K Beirne, J Mitchell for G Reynolds.

Waterford - D Whitty; J McGrath (0-1), T O Gorman, S Dalton; K Murphy, R O'Ceallaigh, A Trihy; G Crotty (0-4), M Curry; M O'Halloran, C Maguire, D Guiry; C Murray (1-0), Paul Whyte (1-3, 0-3f), F O Cuirrin. Subs: T O Hullachain for F O Currin, Pa Whyte for K Murphy, J Curry for D Guiry, P Walsh for C Murray.

Referee - F Barry.