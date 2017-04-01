HL2B: Kenny saves Mayo from relegation

01 April 2017

Mayo dual-star David Kenny.
David Kenny came to the rescue as Mayo preserved their Allianz HL Division 2B status in dramatic circumstances against Roscommon today.

Kenny's last minute goal saw his team scrape home on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-17 and consigned the Rossies to the drop.

The winners had trailed by 0-7 to 0-9 at the halfway stage.

Mayo - D Frayne; B Hunt (0-1), G McManus, C Freeman (0-1); S Morley, D Kenny, M Morley; K McDermott, J Cotter; J McManus (0-1), S Regan (0-1), P Hickey; D McLoughlin (0-1), K Feeney (1-10, 0-8f), S Boland (0-1). Subs: C Scahill for P Hickey, E McLoughlin for J Cotter, H Harrison for P Hickey.

Roscommon - D Dowd; A Moore, P Nolan, P Kellehan; J Kilkenny (0-1), M Byrne, P Kelly; T Seale, S Curley (0-5f); C Dolan (0-1), E Flanagan (0-4, 3f), N Connaughton (0-1); J Coyne, G Fallon (0-1), C Kenny (0-1). Subs: R Fallon (0-3, 2f) for G Fallon, E Costello for N Connaughton.

Referee - J Connors.

 




