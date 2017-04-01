HL2B: A hat-trick for O'Sullivan as Royals seal promotion 01 April 2017





Meath's hurlers continued their winning ways to clinch the Allianz HL Division 2B silverware and promotion to Division 2A at Wicklow's expense in Parnell Park this evening.

The 2016 Christy Ring Cup winners produced a stunning second-half performance to run out 4-24 to 2-15 winners over the Garden County.

The Royals led by three points - 2-9 to 2-6 - at the half-time whistle but proceeded to outscore their opponents by 2-15 to 0-9 after the resumption.

The Damien Healy captained outfit put some daylight between themselves and Wicklow when hitting 1-6 without reply at the start of the second-half.

Former county football panelist Mark O'Sullivan (3-5) grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick of goals and the corner-forward chipped in with a futher five points for good measure.

Neil Heffernan raised the winners' fourth green flag in the 65th minute while George O'Brien and Andy O'Brien were the Wicklow goal scorers.

The result means manager Martin Ennis and his charges will approach their Leinster SHC opener against Kerry on Sunday, April 23 in a confident frame of mind.

Meath - S McGann; S Geraghty, S Whitty, C Reilly; S Brennan (0-2), D Kelly, K Keoghan (0-1); A Forde (0-1), J Keena (0-2); K Keena, D Healy (0-1), J Kelly (0-3); A Gannon (0-1), S Clynch (0-7, 6f), M O'Sullivan (3-5). Subs: N Heffernan (1-0) for K Keena, S Quigley (0-1f) for C Reilly, G McGowan for J Keena, P Kelly for D Kelly, M O'Grady for J Kelly.

Wicklow - E O'Mahony; L Maloney, M O'Brien, W Kavanagh; G Byrne, J Henderson, P Keane (0-1); E Kearns, R Keddy; D Staunton (0-1), C Moorehouse (0-6, 5f), D Masterson; G O'Brien (1-1), A O'Brien (1-2), P Doyle (0-1). Subs: E Dunne for L Maloney, E McCormack (0-3) for P Doyle, W Kinsella for D Masterson, J Connors for P Keane, B Cuddihy for R Keddy.

Referee - J Heffernan.