Schools: Holders St Brendan's land Hogan Cup number four 01 April 2017





St Brendan's, Killarney's Chris O'Donoghue with Ben Moore of St Peter's, Wexford.

St Brendan's, Killarney have put Hogan Cup victories back-to-back for the first time in its illustrious gaelic football history.

The famed gaelic football nursery retained the coveted All-Ireland Post Primary SF A silverware courtesy of an 0-18 to 0-10 success over St Peter's College of Wexford in today's decider at Croke Park.

Eight players made the scoresheet for the winners with David Shaw, Billy Courtney and Donnchadh O'Sullivan each making a contribution of four points to their team's cause.

The Sem made all the early running and found themselves 0-6 to 0-1 to the good after just 17 minutes of play.

The scoreboard read St Brendan's 0-10, St Peter's 0-3 at the halfway stage.

St Brendan's, Killarney's Dara Moynihan lifts the Hogan Cup.

Two points without reply from Rory O'Connor and Barry O'Connor gave the Model County lads a glimmer of hope at the start of the second-half but normal service was soon restored when O'Sullivan sent over this third of the contest.

To be fair, St Peter's refused to throw in the towel and did manage to cut the deficit to four points at one stage.

It took flurry of late scores from Courtney, Michael Devlin, Shaw and captain Dara Moynihan to finall break their resistance and seal the Killarney school's fourth outright win.

St Brendan's, Killarney - R Osborne; L McMonagle, C O'Donoghue, S O'Leary; J Griffin (0-1), M Potts, N Donohue; B Courtney (0-4, 3f, 1'45), C Gammelll; D Moynihan (0-2), D O'Sullivan (0-4), B Keane; D Shaw (0-4), M O'Shea (0-1), C Flynn (0-1). Subs: M Devlin (0-1) for C Flynn, M Harnett for B Keane, E Cosgrove for J Griffin, N McCarthy for M O'Shea, D Brosnan for L McMonagle.

St Peter's College, Wexford - R Ryan; E O'Leary, B Maddock, D O'Keeffe; Q Saunders, C Firman, F O'Driscoll; B Deeney, R O'Connor (0-1); D Furlong, B Moore, P Barry; D Gouldson, B O'Connor (0-5, 1f), C Devereux (0-4, 3f). Subs: D Lyne for D Gouldson, J Devereux for P Barry, M Codd for F O'Driscoll, A Breen for D Furlong.

Referee - S Hurson.