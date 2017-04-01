Schools: Brilliant Ballinrobe find that bit extra 01 April 2017





Ballinrobe CS's Thomas Conroy holds off Cathal Corrigan of St Ciaran's, Ballygawley.

Ballinrobe Community School were crowned All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior B Football champions at Croke Park today.

The Mayo students got their hands on the Paddy Drummond Cup following a thrilling 2-19 to 2-16 extra-time victory over St Ciaran's Ballygawley.

The teams finished level on 1-11 apiece at the end of normal time but Ballinrobe dug deep to outscore their Tyrone opponents by 1-8 to 1-5 in extra-time.

They had one hand on the silverware after hitting 1-4 without reply.

Ballinrobe's Nathan Moran lifts the Paddy Drummond Cup.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Darragh McGoven raised their green flag in extra-time and although St Ciaran's replied with a goal through Ciaran Traynor, Ballinrobe hung on for victory.

Conor Heneghan took the scoring honours for the winners with 1-5 while Cathal Slattery contributed 0-6 to their overall tally.

Cormaic Donnelly and Pascal Donaghy hit 1-4 and 0-6 respectively for the the Red Hand County students.

Ballinrobe Community School - C Ferriter; P Feerick, O O'Malley, P Butler; O Mullin (0-1), A McDonnell, L Hughes; N Moran, D McGovern (1-0); D Munroe, C Heneghan (1-5, 0-3f), A Barrett (0-1); T Conroy (0-4), E O'Brien, C Slattery (0-6, 4f). Subs: B O'Halloran (0-1) for D Munroe, T Quinn (0-1) for A Barrett, R Philbin for E O'Brien, O Connolly for A McDonnell, R Jennings for C Heneghan.

St Ciaran's Ballygawley - P Traynor; M Lennon, C Quinn, J Murray; C Corrigan, C Quinn, C Corrigan (0-1); J Oguz, D Millar (0-2); P Donaghy (0-6), C Donnelly (1-4, 0-3'45), C Traynor (1-0); T Hoy (0-2), C O'Donnell (0-1), D Canavan. Subs: P McNelis for J Murray, J Doyle for D Millar, M Owens for T Hoy, D Millar for P Donaghy.

Referee - B Cawley.