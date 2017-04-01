HL3A: Flynn stars in comprehensive Donegal victory 01 April 2017





Donegal's Davin Flynn in action for Roscrea CS in 2009.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Donegal's Davin Flynn in action for Roscrea CS in 2009.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tipperary native Davin Flynn was the star of the show as Donegal coasted to a Allianz HL Division 3A final victory over Tyrone at Celtic Park.

The left corner-forward accounted for 2-8 of his side's tally in their comprehensive 4-25 to 1-11 victory over the Red Hands.

Stephen Gillespie and Ronan McDermott also found the back of the Tyrone net and the game was effectively over as a contest at the halfway stage as Ardal McDermott's charges led by 16 points.

Donegal had 2-8 on the board before the team in white and red opened their account.

Damien Casey registered 1-6 for Tyrone but his efforts proved to be of no avail while their woes were compounded when substitute Mike O'Gorman was sent for an early shower with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Donegal - P Burns; D Grant, J Donnelly, P Doherty; J Boyle (0-2), J O’Loughlin, C Finn; D Cullen (0-1), L Henderson (0-7, 6f); B Lafferty (0-2), C Melaugh (0-1), R McDermott (1-1); S Gillespie (1-0), N Cleary (0-1), D Flynn (2-8). Subs: J De Ward (0-2) for B Lafferty, C McDermott for C Finn, G Gilmore for N Cleary, R Kee for C Melaugh, S Curran for D Flynn.

Tyrone - J Devlin; R Devlin, B Begley, S Muldoon; L Devlin, S Donnelly, T Morgan; C Cross, D Begley; C Grogan (0-2), P O’Kelly, R McKernan; M Mulgrew (0-2), D Casey (1-6, 0-2f), P Daly. Subs: A Kelly (0-1) for P O’Kelly, B McGurk for P Daly, P McHugh (0-1) for R McKernan, M O’Gorman for S Muldoon, D Marshall for C Cross.

Referee - R McGann.