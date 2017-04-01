Team news: Collins reveals Clare starting 15

01 April 2017

Clare's Martin McMahon against Fermanagh.
©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty.

The Clare team that will play host to Meath in tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 2 final round 7 fixture has been announced by manager Colm Collins.

The Banner County ran table toppers Kildare close last Sunday but came away from Newbridge empty-handed and they need to get a result against the Royals to be sure of Division 2 survival.

Throw-in at Cusack Park, Ennis is timed for 2pm.

Clare (Allianz FL v Meath) – Joe Hayes; Dean Ryan, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon; Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, John Hayes; Gary Brennan, Shane Brennan; Cathal O'Connor, Eoin Cleary, Cian O'Dea; Keelan Sexton, David Tubridy, Jamie Malone.

Follow all the action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker tomorrow.




Most Read Stories

"Kerry really should be ashamed of themselves"

Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup Rising Stars revealed

Team news: Corofin forward Farragher is Galway's new number six

Team news: O'Sullivan returns for Meath

Team news: McCarthy back for the Dubs

Schools: Brilliant Ballinrobe find that bit extra


Android app on Google Play