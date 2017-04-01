Team news: Collins reveals Clare starting 15
01 April 2017
Clare's Martin McMahon against Fermanagh.
©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty.
The Clare team that will play host to Meath in tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 2 final round 7 fixture has been announced by manager Colm Collins.
The Banner County ran table toppers Kildare close last Sunday but came away from Newbridge empty-handed and they need to get a result against the Royals to be sure of Division 2 survival.
Throw-in at Cusack Park, Ennis is timed for 2pm.
Clare (Allianz FL v Meath) – Joe Hayes; Dean Ryan, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon; Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, John Hayes; Gary Brennan, Shane Brennan; Cathal O'Connor, Eoin Cleary, Cian O'Dea; Keelan Sexton, David Tubridy, Jamie Malone.
Follow all the action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker tomorrow.