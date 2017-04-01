Team news: Collins reveals Clare starting 15 01 April 2017





Clare's Martin McMahon against Fermanagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty. Clare's Martin McMahon against Fermanagh.©INPHO/Presseye/John McVitty.

The Clare team that will play host to Meath in tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 2 final round 7 fixture has been announced by manager Colm Collins.

The Banner County ran table toppers Kildare close last Sunday but came away from Newbridge empty-handed and they need to get a result against the Royals to be sure of Division 2 survival.

Throw-in at Cusack Park, Ennis is timed for 2pm.

Clare (Allianz FL v Meath) – Joe Hayes; Dean Ryan, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon; Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, John Hayes; Gary Brennan, Shane Brennan; Cathal O'Connor, Eoin Cleary, Cian O'Dea; Keelan Sexton, David Tubridy, Jamie Malone.



