Team news: McCarthy back for the Dubs 01 April 2017





Dublin's James McCarthy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's James McCarthy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Jim Gavin has named the Dublin team that will face Monaghan in tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 1 encounter at Clones (2pm).

James McCarthy returns to the half-back line while Ciaran Reddin continues his midfield partnership with Brian Fenton.

The six forwards that started last weekend's 2-29 to 0-14 rout of Roscommon at Croke Park all retain their places.

Dublin (Allianz FL v Monaghan) – Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne; James McCarthy, Cian O'Sullivan, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton, Ciaran Reddin; Paul Flynn, Kevin McManamon, Niall Scully; Dean Rock, Paddy Andrews, Bernard Brogan.



