Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup Rising Stars revealed 01 April 2017





Sigerson Cup champions St Mary's have seven representatives on the 2017 Independent.ie Rising Star football team as selected by the GAA's Comhairle Ardoideachais.



Former 'Footballer of the Year' Jack McCaffrey is one of four UCD players chosen.



Meanwhile, Fitzgibbon Cup winners Mary Immaculate have eight players on the hurling equivalent.

Four players from the DJ Carey managed IT Carlow, who lost out to the Limerick college in the decider, make the cut.

Football Rising Stars Team 2017:



Joe O'Donoghue (Cavan/DKIT); Kevin McKernan (Down/St Mary's), Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin/UCD), Kieran McGeary, (Tyrone/St Mary's); Conor Meyler (Tyrone/St Mary's), Jack McCaffrey (Dublin/UCD) Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick/UL); Oisin O'Neill (Armagh/St Mary's), Jack Barry (Kerry/UCD); Adrian Spillane (Kerry/UCC), Conor McCarthy (Monaghan/UCD), Conall McCann (Tyrone/St Marys); Matthew Fitzpatrick (Antrim/St Mary's), Cathal McShane (Tyrone/St Mary's), Denis Daly (Kerry/UL).

Hurling Rising Stars Team 2017:



Enda Rowland (IT Carlow/Laois); David Sweeney (MICL/Tipperary), Damien Healy (IT Carlow/Meath), Dwayne Palmer (IT Carlow/Laois); Conor Twomey (MICL/Cork), Ronan Maher (MICL/Tipperary), Willie Connors (LIT/Tipperary); Stephen Cahill (MICL/Tipperary), Michael Breen (UCC/Tipperary); Darragh O Donovan (MICL/Limerick), Michael O Neill (MICL/Clare), Cian Lynch (MICL/Limerick); Aaron Gillane (MICL/Limerick), Stephen Maher (IT Carlow/Laois), John Hetherton (Garda College/Dublin).