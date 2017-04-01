Team news: Kingdom show two changes 01 April 2017





Kerry's Colum Harty and Mikey Boyle celebrate.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Kerry's Colum Harty and Mikey Boyle celebrate.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Kerry show two changes in personnel ahead of their Allianz League relegation play-off against Laois at O'Moore Park this evening.

Brendan O’Leary and Mikey Boyle are drafted into attack in favour of Shane Nolan and Jordan Conway, who drop to the bench after last weekend's two-point loss to Offaly in Tralee.

Fintan O'Connor's charges beat the O'Moore County in the opening round last month and will be hoping for the same outcome in Portlaoise.

Kerry (Allianz HL v Laois): Martin Stackpoole; James O’Connor, Tom Murnane, Sean Weir; Daniel Collins, Bryan Murphy, Darren Dineen; Paudie O’Connor, Jack Goulding; Brendan O’Leary, Patrick Kelly, Colum Harty; John Buckley, Mikey Boyle, Padraig Boyle.

Subs: Aiden McCabe, Keith Carmody, James Godley, Tomas O’Connor, Shane Nolan, Michael O’Leary, Philp Lucid, Maurice O’Connor, Jordan Conway, Jason Wallace, John Griffin, Paud Costello, Rory Horgan.