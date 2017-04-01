Team news: Yeats men unchanged for Connacht U21 final 01 April 2017





Sligo's Darragh Cummins

©INPHO Sligo's Darragh Cummins©INPHO

Sligo, like opponents Galway, have named an unchanged team for today's Connacht U21FC final at Markievicz Park.

Manager Paul Taylor has kept faith with the side which defeated Roscommon on a 1-13 to 0-13 scoreline last week as the Yeats County bid for a first ever provincial title at this grade.

A second-half goal from Geevagh corner-forward Jodie O’Reilly proved to be the crucial score for the Darragh Cummins captained-outfit in Kiltoom last time out.

Sligo (Connacht U21FC final v Galway): Daniel Cafferkey; Eddie McGuinness, Luke Nichloson, Michael Gordon; Gerard O'Kelly Lynch, Paul McNamara, Sean Power; Darragh Cummins, Paul Kilcoyne; Alan McLoughlin, Liam Gaughan, Stephen Connolly; Kyle Cawley, Paddy O'Connor, Jodie O'Reilly.