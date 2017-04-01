Team news: Dowling is Kildare's sole survivor 01 April 2017





Kildare boss Cian O'Neill has made fourteen changes to the side that overcame Clare to achieve promotion to Division 1 ahead of tomorrow's clash against Galway in Salthill.

Captain for the day Fionn Dowling is the sole survivor from last weekend's one-point success against the Banner County in Newbridge where a late Paul Cribbin point helped the Lilywhites secure back-to-back promotions.

There is a first start of 2017 for Emmet Bolton who has been sidelined since suffering a burst appendix last December while Moorefield pair Liam Healy and Eddie Heavey are among a number of newcomers to league action.

Kildare (Allianz FL v Galway): Shane McNamara; Darren Maguire, Mark Hyland, Liam Healy; Peter Kelly, Shea Ryan, Emmet Bolton; Fionn Dowling, Paschal Connell; Eddie Heavey, Conor Hartley, Con Kavanagh; Cathal McNally, Eamonn Callaghan, Ben McCormack.

Follow all the action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker tomorrow.