"Kerry really should be ashamed of themselves" 01 April 2017





Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Mark Griffin with Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin.

1995 All-Ireland winner Paul Curran has fanned the flames of the Dublin v Kerry rivalry with some less than complimentary comments about the style of play being adopted by Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his team.

Gaelic football's two traditional super powers played out a draw in Division 1 two weeks ago and Curran wasn't happy, to say the least, with the tactics employed by the Munster men.

He has gone as far as accusing the Kingdom of abandoning their values.



“Kerry really should be ashamed of themselves,” the former flying wing-back declared to the Irish Independent.

“Whether they had them or not, but they all told us they had values. They’ve abandoned them completely.

“Now, they’re playing this football … I don’t know, it’s crazy, and they’ve no chance of winning the way they’re playing. If they come out and play football and give their young fellas a chance, and play the way they played traditionally, I think they’ve a chance.

“They’re making the mistake – and a lot of teams are making the mistake – of going defensive against Dublin. Totally defensive. Dublin will find a way past you. I think teams have got to come out and front up, orthodox, and try and get them on the back foot as often as possible.

“They’re playing into their hands, and Kerry are obsessed with Dublin at the moment. Obsessed.”

The St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh manager concluded: “For a decade and a half or two decades, I’ve been listening to Kerry fellas giving out about northern football and ‘puke football’ ... now, Kerry are as bad if not worse than what we’ve seen from the Tyrones and the Armaghs in the last decade. They’re bringing it to another level.”