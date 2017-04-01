Team news: Oak Leafers braced for relegation battle 01 April 2017





Fermanagh's James McMahon and Derry's James Kielt.

The Derry team that will take to the field for tomorrow's crunch Allianz FL Division 2 clash with Fermanagh has been named.

It's a must win game for the Oak Leafers who are also hoping that Cork will do them a favour by beating Down if they are to avoid relegation to the third tier.

The experienced pair of Mark Lynch and James Kielt are named amongst the substitutes while throw-in is timed for 2pm for Brewster Park.

Derry (Allianz FL v Fermanagh) – Thomas Mallon; Karl McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Niall Keenan; Neil Forester, Christopher McKaigue, Danny Heavron; Conor McAtamney, Padraig Cassidy; Enda Lynn, Emmett McGuckin, Carlus McWilliams; Danny Tallon, Niall Loughlin, Benny Herron. Subs: Conor McLarnon, Michael McEvoy, Conor Nevin, Ryan Bell, Mark Lynch, Peter Hagan, Gavin O'Neill, Conor McGrogan, Oisin Hegarty, Charlie Kielt, James Kielt.



Follow all the action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker tomorrow.