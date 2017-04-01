Team news: Erne men in survival bid 01 April 2017





Fermanagh's Daniel Teague against Down.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Fermanagh's Daniel Teague against Down.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Fermanagh have unveiled their starting fifteen for tomorrow's 'must-win' Allianz League tie with Derry in Enniskillen.

Manager Pete McGrath has made two changes in personnel to the side that lined out in last weekend's heavy 18-point defeat to Meath in Navan, with Thomas Treacy taking over from Christopher Snow in the rotating goalkeeping position.

Elsewhere, in attack, Maguiresbridge-Lisbellaw dual-star Daniel Teague is handed a start at top of the left ahead of James McMahon as Tomas Corrigan once again misses out.

Fermanagh (Allianz FL v Derry): Thomas Treacy; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Kane Connor; Conor Murphy, Barry Mulrone, Aidan Breen; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Paul McCusker, Ryan Jones, Ryan Lyons; Eddie Courtney, Sean Quigley, Daniel Teague.

Follow all the action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker tomorrow.