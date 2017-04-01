Team news: Treaty primed for trip to Cork

01 April 2017

Limerick's James Ryan.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Limerick team that will do battle with Cork in tomorrow's Allianz HL quarter-final fixture has been named.

Proceedings will get underway in Pairc Ui Rinn at 4pm.

Limerick (Allianz HL v Cork) – Nickie Quaid; Richie English, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; James Ryan, William O'Donoghue; Shane Dowling, Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey; Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mulcahy. Subs: Barry Hennessy, Stephen Cahill, Sean Finn, Gavin O'Mahony, Pat Ryan, Alan Dempsey, John Fitzgibbon, Barry Nash, Sean Tobin, Dan Morrissey, Ronan Lynch.

