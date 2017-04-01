Team news: Treaty primed for trip to Cork 01 April 2017





Limerick's James Ryan.

The Limerick team that will do battle with Cork in tomorrow's Allianz HL quarter-final fixture has been named.

Proceedings will get underway in Pairc Ui Rinn at 4pm.

Limerick (Allianz HL v Cork) – Nickie Quaid; Richie English, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; James Ryan, William O'Donoghue; Shane Dowling, Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey; Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mulcahy. Subs: Barry Hennessy, Stephen Cahill, Sean Finn, Gavin O'Mahony, Pat Ryan, Alan Dempsey, John Fitzgibbon, Barry Nash, Sean Tobin, Dan Morrissey, Ronan Lynch.



Follow all the action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker tomorrow.