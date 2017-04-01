Team news: Corofin forward Farragher is Galway's new number six 01 April 2017





Galway's Michael Farragher.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. Galway's Michael Farragher.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Galway boss Kevin Walsh has found himself a new centre-back in Corofin forward Michael Farragher as they aim for promotion to the top tier of the Allianz League.

The Tribesmen are set to face already promoted Kildare in Salthill tomorrow and a win or a draw for the home side will see them join the Lilywhites in the Division 2 final next weekend and in Division 1 in 2018.

Farragher retains the number six jersey he wore in the eight-point victory over Down last weekend, while Killannin's David Walsh replaces Declan Kyne who must serve a one-match suspension after his red-card in Newry.

Meanwhile, Michael Meehan is expected to make his return to inter-county action after three years away from the panel.

Galway (Allianz FL v Kildare): Ruairi Lavelle; David Wynne, David Walsh, Cathal Sweeney; Gary O’Donnell, Michael Farragher, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Fiontan O Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Shane Walsh, Eamonn Brannigan; Gary Sice, Barry McHugh, Sean Armstrong.

