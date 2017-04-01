Team news: Rebels make one change 01 April 2017





Cork's Colm Spillane and Stephen McDonnell are first to the bench for a team photograph before their Allianz HL clash against Tipperary at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Kieran Kingston and his selectors have revealed their starting team for tomorrow's Allianz HL quarter-final clash with Limerick.



The Stephen McDonnell captained Rebels will be looking to continue their winning ways following their impressive victory over All-Ireland champions Tipperary last time out.

Darragh Fitzgibbon, who sent over five points following his introduction against Premier County, replaces the injured Conor Lehane in the half-forward line.

Throw-in at Pairc Ui Rinn is timed for 4pm.

Cork (Allianz HL v Limerick) – Anthony Nash; Stephen McDonnell, Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Lorcan McLoughlin, Dean Brosnan; Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan. Subs: Patrick Collins, Killian Burke, David Griffin, Jack Sheehan, Chris O'Leary, Cormac Murphy, Brian Lawton, Daniel Kearney, Luke O'Farrell, Michael Cahalane, Michael O'Halloran.

