Team news: Banner recall Bugler and Reidy 01 April 2017





Clare joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Clare joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Clare joint-bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have made two changes for their side's Allianz League relegation play-off against Dublin in Ennis tomorrow.

Wing-back Brendan Bugler and David Reidy, who is picked at corner-forward, have both been recalled to the starting fifteen having sat out last weekend's narrow two-point loss to Waterford.

Jason McCarthy and Ian Galvin, whose brother Colm is expected to be amongst the substitutes again, lose out while Conor McGrath and Shane O'Donnell remain on the injury-list.

Clare (Allianz HL v Dublin): Andrew Fahy; David McInerney, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald; Jamie Shanahan, Tony Kelly; Cathal Malone, Podge Collins, John Conlon; David Reidy, Aron Shanagher, Cathal McInerney.

Follow all the football and hurling league action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker tomorrow.