Team news: Cuala contingent back in for Dubs 31 March 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Callaghan with Waterford's Tom Devine.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Dublin's Cian O'Callaghan with Waterford's Tom Devine.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The Dublin starting team for Sunday’s Natonal Hurling League Division 1 relegation clash with Clare at Cusack Park has been announced.

Dublin (NHL v Clare): Conor Dooley; Cian O’Callaghan, Eoghan O’Donnell, Oisín Gough; Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Shane Barrett; Darragh O’Connell, Ben Quinn; Eoghan Conroy, Niall McMorrow, David Treacy; Cian Boland, Ryan O'Dwyer, Eamonn Dillon.

Throw in is at 4pm.