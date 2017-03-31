Team news: Rossies looking to finish with a win

31 March 2017

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Kevin McStay has named his Roscommon side who are searching for their first win of this Allianz League campaign to face a relegation battling Cavan at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

Roscommon (NFL v Cavan): Colm Lavin; David Murray, John McManus, Niall McInerney; Seanie McDermott, Ultan Harney, Conor Devaney; Tadhg O'Rourke, Enda Smith; Fintan Cregg, Ciarain Murtagh, Donal Smith; Diarmuid Murtagh, Cathal Compton, Cian Connolly.

Throw in is at 2pm.




