Team news: Rossies looking to finish with a win
31 March 2017
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.
Kevin McStay has named his Roscommon side who are searching for their first win of this Allianz League campaign to face a relegation battling Cavan at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.
Roscommon (NFL v Cavan): Colm Lavin; David Murray, John McManus, Niall McInerney; Seanie McDermott, Ultan Harney, Conor Devaney; Tadhg O'Rourke, Enda Smith; Fintan Cregg, Ciarain Murtagh, Donal Smith; Diarmuid Murtagh, Cathal Compton, Cian Connolly.
Throw in is at 2pm.