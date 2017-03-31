Team news: Tipperary hurlers and footballers named 31 March 2017





The Tipperary hurlers and footballers have named their teams to take to the field in the Allianz Leagues this weekend.

The Hurlers take on Offaly in the HL Division 1 quarter-final on Sunday.

Tipp (NHL v Offaly): Darren Gleeson; John Meagher, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Michael Breen, Jason Forde; Dan McCormack, Niall O’Meara, Noel McGrath; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath.

Throw in at O'Connor Park is 4pm.

Meanwhile the footballers play Armagh at the Athletic Grounds in a must win clash.

Tipp (NFL v Armagh): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, Jack Kennedy; Josh Keane, Kevin O’Halloran, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Liam McGrath.

Throw in on Sunday is 2pm.