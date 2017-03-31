Team news: Deise starting fifteen revealed 31 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Waterford's Maurice Shanahan gathers himself.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Waterford Senior Hurlers have announced their team to face Galway in the Division 1 quarter-final at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Waterford (NHL v Galway): Ian O'Regan; Shane Fives, Kieran Bennett, Shane McNulty; Tadhg de Burca, Seamus Keating, Conor Gleeson; Mark O'Brien, Tommy Ryan; Kevin Moran, Stephen Roche, DJ Foran; Tom Devine, Stephen Bennett, Maurice Shanahan.

Throw in is at 4pm and can also be viewed on TG4.