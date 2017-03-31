Team news: Deise starting fifteen revealed

31 March 2017

Waterford's Maurice Shanahan gathers himself.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Waterford Senior Hurlers have announced their team to face Galway in the Division 1 quarter-final at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Waterford (NHL v Galway): Ian O'Regan; Shane Fives, Kieran Bennett, Shane McNulty; Tadhg de Burca, Seamus Keating, Conor Gleeson; Mark O'Brien, Tommy Ryan; Kevin Moran, Stephen Roche, DJ Foran; Tom Devine, Stephen Bennett, Maurice Shanahan.

Throw in is at 4pm and can also be viewed on TG4.




Most Read Stories

Westmeath camogie club suffers tragedy

Connerton in confident mood

GAA on TV this weekend: watch and stream

Win or bust for Oakleafers

FL previews: Some serious business in round seven

Time running out in Brosnan transfer row


Android app on Google Play