Team news: Deise starting fifteen revealed
31 March 2017
Waterford's Maurice Shanahan gathers himself.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
The Waterford Senior Hurlers have announced their team to face Galway in the Division 1 quarter-final at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.
Waterford (NHL v Galway): Ian O'Regan; Shane Fives, Kieran Bennett, Shane McNulty; Tadhg de Burca, Seamus Keating, Conor Gleeson; Mark O'Brien, Tommy Ryan; Kevin Moran, Stephen Roche, DJ Foran; Tom Devine, Stephen Bennett, Maurice Shanahan.
Throw in is at 4pm and can also be viewed on TG4.