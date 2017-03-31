Team news: Mayo XV announced 31 March 2017





Cillian O'Connor and the Mayo players take to the bench for a team photograph at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

The Mayo football team has been named for their crucial clash with Donegal in the final group game of the Allianz National League Division One.

Mayo (NFL v Donegal): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan; Tom Parsons, Danny Kirby; Shane Nally, Cillian O'Connor, Fergal Boland; Kevin McLoughlin, Andy Moran, Diarmuid O'Connor.

Throw in at MacHale Park is 2pm.