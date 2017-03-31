Team news: Maher returns for Kingdom 31 March 2017





Anthony Maher will make his first start of this Allianz League campaign to give his Kerry team a much needed boost ahead of their final division one group game. Michael Geaney and Barry John Keane also come into the starting line-up.

A win would see the Kingdom safe as they face old rivals Tyrone on home soil at Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.

Kerry (NFL v Tyrone): Brendan Kealy; Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Griffin, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Michael Geaney, Kevin McCarthy, Donnchadh Walsh; Barry John Keane, Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien.

Throw in is 2pm.