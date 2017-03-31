Team news: Rebels set for Down clash 31 March 2017





Cork's Paul Kerrigan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cork's Paul Kerrigan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The Cork Senior Football team has been announced ahead of their final group game of the Allianz National Football League Division 2 with Down.

Cork (NFL v Down): Ken O'Halloran; Michael Shields, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Colm O Driscoll, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane; John O Rourke, Mark Collins, Kevin O Driscoll; Colm O Neill, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.

Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday is 2pm.