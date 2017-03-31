Team news: Rebels set for Down clash

31 March 2017

Cork's Paul Kerrigan.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The Cork Senior Football team has been announced ahead of their final group game of the Allianz National Football League Division 2 with Down.

Cork (NFL v Down): Ken O'Halloran; Michael Shields, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Colm O Driscoll, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane; John O Rourke, Mark Collins, Kevin O Driscoll; Colm O Neill, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan. 

Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday is 2pm.




Most Read Stories

Westmeath camogie club suffers tragedy

Connerton in confident mood

GAA on TV this weekend: watch and stream

Win or bust for Oakleafers

FL previews: Some serious business in round seven

Time running out in Brosnan transfer row


Android app on Google Play