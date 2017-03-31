Team news: Two changes for Breffni 31 March 2017





Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan has named his side to take on Roscommon in their crucial final group game of the Allianz Division One football league.

Ciaran Brady and Niall McDermott come into Sunday's starting line-up.

Cavan (NFL v Roscommon): Raymond Galligan; Killian Brady, Rory Dunne, Fergal Reilly; Martin Reilly, Conor Moynagh, Ciaran Brady; Tomas Corr, Killian Clarke; Gerard Smith, Gearoid McKiernan, Dara McVeety; Niall Murray, Joe Dillon, Niall McDermott.

Throw in at Dr Hyde Park is 2pm.