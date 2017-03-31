Team news: Wee County unveil starting line-up

31 March 2017

Louth manager Colin Kelly.
The Louth Senior Football team to play Sligo in the final round of the Allianz National League Division 3 has been announced.

Louth (NFL v Sligo): Joe Flanagan; Kurt Murphy, Patrick Reilly, Kevin Carr; Derek Crilly, Darren McMahon, Darren Monks; Conor Martin, James Califf; Anthony Williams, Jim McEneaney, Conal McKeever; Ruari Moore, Sam Mulroy, Ronan Holcroft.

Throw in at the Gaelic Grounds is 2pm.




