TG4 to stream live coverage of Galway v Kildare

31 March 2017

General view of Kildare and Galway players
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sunday's Allianz FL Division 2 encounter between Galway and Kildare at Pearse Stadium will be streamed live on TG4.ie.

The broadcaster announced the move on Friday in addition to their television coverage of three games on Sunday - including the Monaghan-Dublin FL tie, the Galway-Waterford HL quarter-final and deferred coverage of the Kilkenny-Wexford HL last eight tie.

