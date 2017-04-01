Team news: O'Sullivan returns for Meath 01 April 2017





Meath's Sean Tobin Meath's Sean Tobin

Cillian O’Sullivan is included in the Meath side to face Clare for Sunday’s Allianz FL Division 2 encounter.

The Moynalvey man replaces the injured Alan Forde, who is ruled out of the rest of the season following the cruciate ligament injury he sustained during the win against Fermanagh.



Meath (Allianz FL v Clare):

1. Paddy O’Rourke (Skryne)

2. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

3. Conor Mc Gill (Ratoath)

4. Donnacha Tobin (Blackhall Gaels)

5. Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey)

6. Brian Power (Ratoath)

7. Shane McEntee (St. Peter’s, Dunboyne)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

9. James Toher (Trim)

10. Eamon Wallace (Ratoath)

11. Graham Reilly (C) (St Colmcille’s)

12. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

13. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

14. Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels)

15. Donal Lenihan (St. Peter’s Dunboyne)