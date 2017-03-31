Quintet of All-Ireland successes for John The Baptist 31 March 2017



A Co. Limerick school has completed an incredible quintet of All-Ireland successes.

Hospital's John The Baptist Community School won their fifth national title in a matter of weeks when they were crowned All-Ireland Post Primary Schools junior 'A' ladies football champions this afternoon. A 0-14 to 2-6 victory over a highly-fancied Loreto, Cavan rounded off an unforgettable season for the school.

Prior to today, John The Baptist had already captured the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior 'A' ladies football title, the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior 'B' hurling title as well as a pair of camogie All-Irelands.