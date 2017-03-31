Team news: Wexford make seven changes

31 March 2017

Wexford's Ciaran Lyng and Joey Wadding arrive for the team photograph.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Already-promoted Wexford have made a total of seven changes for their final round Allianz League encounter with neighbours Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday.

After last weekend's 24-point hammering at home to Westmeath, who they will meet in the Division 4 decider, the Model County under manager Seamus McEnaney are once again fielding a largely experimental side.

Richard Farrell, Jim Rossiter, Ronan Devereux, Joey Wadding, Tiarnan Rossiter, Colm Kehoe and PJ Banville come into the starting line-up. Out go Conor Swaine, Sean Gaul, Naomhan Rossiter, Conor Carty, Syl Byrne, Ian Carty and Ryan Nolan.

Wexford (Allianz FL v Carlow): Richard Farrell; John Leacy, Jim Rossiter, Ronan Devereux; Adrian Flynn, Joey Wadding, Tiarnan Rossiter; Niall Hughes, Colm Kehoe; Jake Firman, Paul Curtis, James Stafford; Donal Shanley, Michael O'Regan, PJ Banville.

Subs: Shane Roche, Ciaran Lyng, Kevin O'Grady, Ben Brosnan, Sean Gaul, Syl Byrne, Ryan Nolan, Naomhan Rossiter, Daithi Waters, Conor Carty, John Tubritt.




