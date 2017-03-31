Cushendall supporter dies at wife's funeral 31 March 2017





Cushendall fans celebrate.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Cushendall fans celebrate.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

The Ruairi Og hurling club in Cushendall has paid tribute to a lifelong supporter who died during his wife's funeral.

James McAllister collapsed and died at his wife Kathleen's grave at St. Mary's Church in Cushendall on Wednesday. The north Antrim club's chairman Aidan McAteer told the Irish News: “It’s a terrible shock for us all.

“The family is steeped in hurling and Jimmy himself was a great supporter of the club, it’s in the blood, the DNA of the family.

“I worked for 16 or 17 years with Jimmy and he was a great character to work with. He was great company, a great raconteur, a great story teller.”