Team news: Laois show no changes for relegation final 31 March 2017





Laois' Ryan Mullaney.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Laois' Ryan Mullaney.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Laois show no changes ahead of tomorrow's Allianz League Division 1B relegation play-off with Kerry in Portlaoise.

Manager Eamonn Kelly has selected the same starting fifteen that put it up to Wexford away last weekend but ultimately fell short on a 2-24 to 2-20 scoreline.

Stephen Maher and Matthew Whelan could play a part off the bench after recovering from hand injuries, while Podge Lawlor is also back in the frame following a hamstring problem.

Laois (Allianz HL v Kerry): Eoin Fleming; Lee Cleere, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Cahir Healy, Ryan Mullaney, Sean Downey; Ross King, Patrick Purcell; Cian Taylor, Charles Dwyer, Ben Conroy; Willie Dunphy, Neil Foyle, Aaron Dunphy.