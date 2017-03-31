Team news: Creedon keeps faith with same fifteen 31 March 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Laois boss Peter Creedon has kept faith with the same fifteen that beat Longford for Sunday's Allianz League relegation battle against neighbours Offaly in Tullamore.

Despite being reduced to 14-men in the second-half following the dismissal of Evan O'Carroll on a second yellow-card, the O'Moore men kept their Division 3 survival hopes alive with a 1-13 to 0-13 victory over the O'Farrell County in Portlaoise.

A late change to the starting fifteen last weekend, Donie Kingston inspired Creedon's charges to their second win of the campaign with a nine-point haul, while David Conway got the all-important goal.

Laois (Allianz FL v Offaly): Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Eoin Buggie, Colm Begley, Padraig McMahon; John O'Loughlin, Kevin Meaney; Alan Farrell, David Conway, Niall Donoher; Donal Kingston, Evan O'Carroll, Paul Kingston.