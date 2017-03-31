Win or bust for Oakleafers 31 March 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton is not getting caught up in permutations ahead of this weekend’s must win Division Two clash against Fermanagh.

As it stands, Derry must beat Fermanagh and hope that Cork beat Down for the Oakleafers to survive in the second tier.

Barton stressed to the Derry Journal that they can only look after their own game and the focus is on beating Fermanagh.

“It’s winner takes all,” said Barton. “We have to go to a very difficult assignment in Enniskillen and get something out of the game but that’s our ambition this week.

“How we respond (to the Cork loss) is probably a measure of character. That’s a word that is bandied about quite a bit. I’m certainly positive that we’ll go and play to the best of our ability and if I can’t be positive, I can’t expect the boys to be.”