Top scorers: no stopping Heslin
31 March 2017
John Heslin is now 18-points clear at the top of the Allianz Football League scoring charts.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
John Heslin is a shoo-in for the Allianz Football League Golden Boot after extending his lead at the top of the scoring charts.
The St. Loman's sharpshooter hit 1-10 in Westmeath's facile win over a depleted Wexford team last Sunday to bring his tally to a remarkable 3-47 in six games. With promotion secured, Westmeath are likely to rest Heslin against London this weekend ahead of Saturday week's Division 4 final against the Model County in Croke Park.
Paul Broderick moves into joint second place alongside Wicklow's Seanie Furlong after scoring 0-10 for Carlow in their win over the Garden County, while Kerry's Paul Geaney is the leading scorer in the top flight with 3-28.
Overall league top scorers:
John Heslin, Westmeath 3-47 (56)
Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-29 (38)
Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-35 (38)
Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-28 (37)
Dean Rock, Dublin 0-37 (37)
Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-31 (37)
Donie Kingston, Laois 2-30 (36)
CJ McGourty, Antrim 1-32 (35)
Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-35 (35)
Division 1
Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-28 (37)
Dean Rock, Dublin 0-37 (37)
Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 1-27 (30)
Jack McCarron, Monaghan 2-20 (26)
Ciarain Murtagh, Roscommon 3-16 (25)
Conor McManus, Monaghan 1-19 (22)
Gearoid McKiernan, Cavan 2-15 (21)
Michael Murphy, Donegal 1-18 (21)
Division 2
Donal Lenihan, Meath 2-26 (32)
Colm O'Neill, Cork 0-27 (27)
Eoin Cleary, Clare 0-25 (25)
Barry McHugh, Galway 0-25 (25)
Darragh O'Hanlon, Down 0-22 (22)
James Kielt, Derry 0-21 (21)
Sean Quigley, Fermanagh 0-21 (21)
David Tubridy, Clare 1-16 (19)
Division 3
Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-31 (37)
Donie Kingston, Laois 2-30 (36)
CJ McGourty, Antrim 1-32 (35)
Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-35 (35)
Nigel Dunne, Offaly 1-25 (28)
Ryan Burns, Louth 3-17 (26)
Adrian Marren, Sligo 2-18 (24)
Bernard Allen, Offaly 0-24 (24)
Division 4
John Heslin, Westmeath 3-47 (56)
Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-29 (38)
Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-35 (38)
Emlyn Mulligan, Leitrim 1-27 (30)
Rory Mason, London 1-23 (26)
Ger Egan, Westmeath 2-15 (21)
Paul Whyte, Waterford 1-17 (20)
Darragh Foley, Carlow 0-20 (20)
Goalscoring charts:
Eamonn Brannigan (Galway) 4
Paul Geaney (Kerry) 3
Ciarain Murtagh (Roscommon) 3
Keelan Sexton (Clare) 3
Emmett McGuckin (Derry) 3
Shane Walsh (Galway) 3
Ryan Burns (Louth) 3
Niall Murphy (Sligo) 3
Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary) 3
Paul Broderick (Carlow) 3
Gavin Crotty (Waterford) 3
John Heslin (Westmeath) 3
Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan) 2
Jack McCarron (Monaghan) 2
Jamie Malone (Clare) 2
Danny Tallon (Derry) 2
Niall Kelly (Kildare) 2
Ben McCormack (Kildare) 2
Tommy Moolick (Kildare) 2
Chris Healy (Kildare) 2
David Slattery (Kildare) 2
Cillian O'Sullivan (Meath) 2
Donal Lenihan (Meath) 2
Bryan McMahon (Meath) 2
Stefan Campbell (Armagh) 2
Niall Rowland (Armagh) 2
Ciaran McKeever (Armagh) 2
Donie Kingston (Laois) 2
David Conway (Laois) 2
Larry Moran (Longford) 2
Adrian Marren (Sligo) 2
Stephen Coen (Sligo) 2
Conor Sweeney (Tipperary) 2
Gary Plunkett (Leitrim) 2
Kieran Martin (Westmeath) 2
Ger Egan (Westmeath) 2
Highest individual scores from each round:
Round 1
Paul Geaney (Kerry v Donegal) 2-4
Round 2
Cillian O'Connor (Mayo v Kerry) 0-9, Donie Kingston (Laois v Armagh) 1-6
Round 3
John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11
Round 4
Conor Sweeney (Tipperary v Longford) 2-7
Round 5
Paul Broderick (Carlow v Waterford) 2-6
Round 6
John Heslin (Westmeath v Wexford) 1-10
Overall highest individual score:
Round 3
John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11