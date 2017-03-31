Top scorers: no stopping Heslin 31 March 2017





John Heslin is now 18-points clear at the top of the Allianz Football League scoring charts.

John Heslin is a shoo-in for the Allianz Football League Golden Boot after extending his lead at the top of the scoring charts.

The St. Loman's sharpshooter hit 1-10 in Westmeath's facile win over a depleted Wexford team last Sunday to bring his tally to a remarkable 3-47 in six games. With promotion secured, Westmeath are likely to rest Heslin against London this weekend ahead of Saturday week's Division 4 final against the Model County in Croke Park.

Paul Broderick moves into joint second place alongside Wicklow's Seanie Furlong after scoring 0-10 for Carlow in their win over the Garden County, while Kerry's Paul Geaney is the leading scorer in the top flight with 3-28.

Overall league top scorers:

John Heslin, Westmeath 3-47 (56)

Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-29 (38)

Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-35 (38)

Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-28 (37)

Dean Rock, Dublin 0-37 (37)

Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-31 (37)

Donie Kingston, Laois 2-30 (36)

CJ McGourty, Antrim 1-32 (35)

Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-35 (35)

Division 1

Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-28 (37)

Dean Rock, Dublin 0-37 (37)

Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 1-27 (30)

Jack McCarron, Monaghan 2-20 (26)

Ciarain Murtagh, Roscommon 3-16 (25)

Conor McManus, Monaghan 1-19 (22)

Gearoid McKiernan, Cavan 2-15 (21)

Michael Murphy, Donegal 1-18 (21)

Division 2

Donal Lenihan, Meath 2-26 (32)

Colm O'Neill, Cork 0-27 (27)

Eoin Cleary, Clare 0-25 (25)

Barry McHugh, Galway 0-25 (25)

Darragh O'Hanlon, Down 0-22 (22)

James Kielt, Derry 0-21 (21)

Sean Quigley, Fermanagh 0-21 (21)

David Tubridy, Clare 1-16 (19)

Division 3

Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 2-31 (37)

Donie Kingston, Laois 2-30 (36)

CJ McGourty, Antrim 1-32 (35)

Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-35 (35)

Nigel Dunne, Offaly 1-25 (28)

Ryan Burns, Louth 3-17 (26)

Adrian Marren, Sligo 2-18 (24)

Bernard Allen, Offaly 0-24 (24)

Division 4

John Heslin, Westmeath 3-47 (56)

Paul Broderick, Carlow 3-29 (38)

Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-35 (38)

Emlyn Mulligan, Leitrim 1-27 (30)

Rory Mason, London 1-23 (26)

Ger Egan, Westmeath 2-15 (21)

Paul Whyte, Waterford 1-17 (20)

Darragh Foley, Carlow 0-20 (20)

Goalscoring charts:

Eamonn Brannigan (Galway) 4

Paul Geaney (Kerry) 3

Ciarain Murtagh (Roscommon) 3

Keelan Sexton (Clare) 3

Emmett McGuckin (Derry) 3

Shane Walsh (Galway) 3

Ryan Burns (Louth) 3

Niall Murphy (Sligo) 3

Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary) 3

Paul Broderick (Carlow) 3

Gavin Crotty (Waterford) 3

John Heslin (Westmeath) 3

Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan) 2

Jack McCarron (Monaghan) 2

Jamie Malone (Clare) 2

Danny Tallon (Derry) 2

Niall Kelly (Kildare) 2

Ben McCormack (Kildare) 2

Tommy Moolick (Kildare) 2

Chris Healy (Kildare) 2

David Slattery (Kildare) 2

Cillian O'Sullivan (Meath) 2

Donal Lenihan (Meath) 2

Bryan McMahon (Meath) 2

Stefan Campbell (Armagh) 2

Niall Rowland (Armagh) 2

Ciaran McKeever (Armagh) 2

Donie Kingston (Laois) 2

David Conway (Laois) 2

Larry Moran (Longford) 2

Adrian Marren (Sligo) 2

Stephen Coen (Sligo) 2

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary) 2

Gary Plunkett (Leitrim) 2

Kieran Martin (Westmeath) 2

Ger Egan (Westmeath) 2

Highest individual scores from each round:

Round 1

Paul Geaney (Kerry v Donegal) 2-4

Round 2

Cillian O'Connor (Mayo v Kerry) 0-9, Donie Kingston (Laois v Armagh) 1-6

Round 3

John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11

Round 4

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary v Longford) 2-7

Round 5

Paul Broderick (Carlow v Waterford) 2-6

Round 6

John Heslin (Westmeath v Wexford) 1-10

Overall highest individual score:

Round 3

John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11