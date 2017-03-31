GAA on TV this weekend: watch and stream 31 March 2017





There are five live games – two on television and three online – this weekend.



Friday 31 March

TG4, 8.30pm, Seó Spóirt

A preview of the weekend’s matches in the Football and Hurling Leagues. Gemma Ní Chionnaith talks to Monaghan footballer Gavin Dougan and Wexford Hurler Matthew O’Hanlon ahead of the weekend’s big games.



Saturday 1 April



TG4.ie, 2pm, Ballinrobe CS v St Ciaran's, Ballygawley, All-Ireland PP SFC B final – live stream



TG4.ie, 4pm, St Brendan’s Killarney v St. Peter's College Wexford, All-Ireland PPSFC A final – live stream

TG4.ie, 6pm, Sligo v Galway, Connacht U21 FC final – live stream



Sunday 2 April



TG4, 1.30pm, Monaghan v Dublin, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 2pm)



TG4, 3.40pm, Galway v Waterford, Allianz HL1 quarter-final (Throw-in 4pm)

TG4, 5.45pm, Kilkenny v Wexford, Allianz HL1 quarter-final (Deferred coverage)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s league action.



Monday 3 April



TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Hurling and football leagues and U21FC.