Friends & Supporters of Clare GAA Annual Golf Classic on May 12 31 March 2017





The Friends & Supporters of Clare GAA are hosting their 27th Annual Golf Classic in Newlands Golf Club on Friday, May 12th.

Sponsored by Sean Hegarty of Hegarty Demolition Ltd, funds from the Golf Classic support underage development of football and hurling in the Banner County.

Since founded in 1990, they have contributed over €500,000 to Clare County Board and this has been disbursed to schools, clubs and county teams at various levels.

4 person team: €400 (green fee, full meal and prizes).

Sponsorship of hole/tee: €200.

Contributions to prizes & fund: €100.

Tee times: 8.30am – 4.30pm.

Presentation of prizes: 9pm.

Handicaps: current golf club. If Society only: Men 18 max; Ladies 24 max. Format: Stableford (best 2 scores holes 1-17, best 3 at 18th). Nearest the pin: 16th; Longest drive: 14th.

For further information contact:



Chairman Pat Nihill – 086 4090766

Secretary Pat McNamara – 087 6378131

Treasurer Anne Greene – 087 2431295