Duignan rules out Offaly upset 31 March 2017





Michael Duignan.

Michael Duignan.

Michael Duignan isn't holding out much hope of Offaly springing a surprise against Tipperary.

The Faithful only managed one win in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League at Kerry's expense last weekend and Duignan cannot see anything other than a Tipperary victory in Sunday's quarter-final at O'Connor Park.

"They don't have a chance really," he told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland..

"Tipperary seem to have cruised through the league. They were beaten by Cork last week but they had already qualified for the quarter-final. They've only been playing seven or eight of their championship team in the league matches and yet they've proven to be too strong for almost everyone.

"It'll be interesting to see what sort of team they put out as they build towards the championship, but Tipperary will win."

The 1994 and '98 All-Ireland winner also expects Kilkenny to bring a halt to Wexford's unbeaten run in the pick of the quarter-finals.

"Wexford have been very impressive. They're the only unbeaten team in Division 1A or 1B," he pointed out.

"The two big matches they had were Galway and Limerick and they won both of those. They're out of 1B for the first time since 2011 so it's been a huge year so far for them.

"But Kilkenny are very hard to beat at home. The last few weeks, we've seen them coming back to top form, drawing against Tipperary and beating Dublin last week. I think Kilkenny will win it."