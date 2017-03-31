Walsh keen to 'finish the job' 31 March 2017





Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie

Promotion is in Galway's hands as they must avoid defeat to Kildare at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

This game could well be a dress rehearsal for the Division Two final should Galway either win or draw this weekend.

However, a defeat for the Tribesmen and a win for Meath over Clare will see the Royals join Kildare in the top flight next year.

Walsh admitted to the Connacht Tribune that having their fate in their own hands makes a massive difference.

“Promotion in the league normally goes down to the last match and the good thing is that we’re there with the chance to go up,” said Walsh.

“Everyone wants to play at the top level and we’re no different. We’ve a lot of young lads who are improving with every game and we have the chance on Sunday to finish off the job against Kildare.”