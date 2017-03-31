Tribesmen to go all out 31 March 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Galway will be gunning for glory in Sunday’s NHL quarterfinal against Waterford, according to their manager Micheál Donoghue.

It won’t be a case of shadow-boxing at Pearse Stadium as counties eye their respective provincial campaigns.

Donoghue stressed to the Connacht Tribune that the more competitive games they can get before the Leinster SHC opener against Dublin at the end of May, the better for them.

“The mindset is that the more competitive games the better in terms of our preparations for Dublin in the championship at the end of May. Confidence is good and the morale is high in the camp after the win over Limerick,” said Donoghue.

“We will be going as hard for it as we can and I am hoping a big crowd will turn up to support the hurlers and footballers for these big games. When you are travelling around the country you can see the difference home support does make.”