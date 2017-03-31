Ryan seeks positives

31 March 2017

Offaly manager Kevin Ryan.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Offaly manager Kevin Ryan has been in the game long enough to know that Sunday’s NHL quarterfinal against Tipperary is a tough ask for his charges.

Speaking to the Midland Tribune, Ryan stated that if they can take a few positives from the game, it will be a boost as they have already achieved their goal of avoiding relegation.

“The bonus now is a shot at Tipperary,” said Ryan. “It is not even a bonus shot but it is to go and play them and measure up and see where we are.

“If we can win a few battles here and there on the pitch and a few lads come out the other side. Whatever about the result, just learning from the experience.”

He added: “The heart is just there. All the lads that came in off the line made a reasonable difference I thought. That is the one thing that is growing in the last six or seven weeks, our bench is getting stronger.”




