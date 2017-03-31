FL previews: Some serious business in round seven 31 March 2017





Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny and Darren Hughes of Monaghan at the announcement of eir Sport's expanded coverage of the 2017 Allianz Leagues.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny and Darren Hughes of Monaghan at the announcement of eir Sport's expanded coverage of the 2017 Allianz Leagues.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

There’ll be no time for April Fools this weekend as the final round of Allianz Football League games take place and here we preview all 16 down for decision.

Saturday, April 1st

Allianz FL Division 4 round 7

Leitrim v Waterford, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 4.30pm

This dead-rubber affair on Saturday should see the home side picking up their fourth win of the campaign given the recent form of talisman Emlyn Mulligan.

Verdict: Leitrim

Sunday, April 2nd

Allianz FL Division 1 round 7

Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm

Kerry’s league final hopes may have been dashed with last Sunday’s surprise draw against Cavan but there’s still a job to be done when Tyrone come to Killarney this weekend.

The Munster champions could still potentially be relegated on point difference if they endure a heavy defeat to the Red Hands and Cavan wallop already relegated Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park, so they’ll be keen to keep Sunday’s opponents within their sights.

On the flip side, Mickey Harte’s men are journeying south in need of two points to try and seal a league final berth after a disappointing late defeat to Mayo on home turf the last day.

Looking ahead to this game last Sunday, Eamonn Fitzmaurice stressed the importance of a win against the Ulster champions and the Kingdom tend to get those when they’re most sorely required.

Verdict: Kerry

Mayo v Donegal, MacHale Park, 2pm

This game is likely to be the difference between survival and relegation for Mayo on Sunday, with Cavan fancied to hold up their end of the bargain when they travel to Dr Hyde Park.

The Westerners scored a huge win away to Tyrone last weekend to make up for their shock home defeat against the Breffni men in the previous round, leaving them favourites to pull away from the drop in the final round as a draw with Donegal on Sunday will assure them safety.

Stephen Rochford is thought to have injury worries over star forward Cillian O’Connor and Donal Vaughan, while his opposite number Rory Gallagher is going to be without All Star defender Ryan McHugh after the ankle injury he picked in their drawn game with Monaghan in Ballyshannon.

The Tir Chonaill men are playing for plenty as well this weekend, with a win in Castlebar putting them into next month’s Division 1 final at Croke Park.

Verdict: Draw

Monaghan v Dublin, Clones, 2pm

Dublin completely dominated Roscommon last Saturday night in Croke Park but neither they nor Monaghan will be reading into that result too much ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Clones.

Both teams are hoping to cement a league final position this weekend and, to no real surprise, the Dubs are 3/10 to do so after stretching their unbeaten run to a record 35 games against the Rossies in round six.

All Star forwards Bernard Brogan, Paul Flynn and Diarmuid Connolly all made their returns on what turned out to be an historic occasion for the All-Ireland champions and they’re likely inclusion again this Sunday is set to put Monaghan’s stingy defence to the full test.

The last time the Farney men took on the capital juggernaut their ace marksman Conor McManus hit 0-12 in a losing effort at Croke Park, but in Jack McCarron the Clontibret man has some legitimate back up this time round, which could potentially make for a real score fest at St Tiernach’s Park.

Verdict: Dublin

Roscommon v Cavan, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

This is a ‘must win’ game for Cavan if they are to avoid an immediate return to Division 2, with results elsewhere (particularly in Castlebar) having to go their way as well.

Mattie McGleenan’s side looked to have bolstered their survival chances greatly with a late draw against Kerry last Sunday, but Mayo’s surprise win over Tyrone in Omagh an hour later has left things out of their hands and with a lone job to do at Dr Hyde Park this weekend.

Relegated after their heavy defeat to Dublin last Saturday night at headquarters, Roscommon have held the Indian sign over the Breffni men in recent years – beating them in back-to-back championship qualifiers and in the 2014 Division 3 final – but the formbook contrasts between both sides at present.

The Rossies have lost all six of their league outings thus far and welcome a Blues outfit which now seem to be finding their feet under McGleenan, although it may have come too late to rescue their topflight status.

Verdict: Cavan

Allianz FL Division 2 round 7

Clare v Meath, Cusack Park, 2pm

A win in Ennis would see Meath promoted to Division 1 should Galway lose to table-toppers Kildare and the Royals are fancied to hold up their end of the bargain.

Andy McEntee’s side scorched Fermanagh last weekend with a 3-15 to 0-6 win in Navan and come up against a Clare side that could still potentially be relegated after being denied a draw late on in Newbridge last Sunday.

The Banner men will take plenty of encouragement from that display against the now promoted Lilywhites but Meath, with the likes of Donal Lenihan and Cillian O’Sullivan on song, are the form team going into this one.

Verdict: Meath

Cork v Down, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm

Down make the long trip south on Sunday needing a win to avoid back-to-back relegations and they’re 9/4 to do so.

Cork grinded out a vital win against Derry the last day, with Colm O’Neill notching 0-11 at Celtic Park, but promotion remains beyond their reach in the final round.

The Mourne men will have to nullify the likes of O’Neill and Paul Kerrigan if they are to be in with a chance of causing an upset at Pairc Ui Rinn, where there’s much more at stake for the visitors.

Verdict: Cork

Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park, 2pm

This is a true ‘do or die’ affair with the losers set to play their league football in Division 3 next season.

Minus Tomas Corrigan, Fermanagh were mauled by Meath last time out while Derry pushed Cork throughout and those losses leave both these teams desperate for victory this weekend.

Wednesday night saw the Ulster U21FC semi-final between Cavan and Donegal postponed because of an unplayable surface at Brewster Park, so don’t be surprised to see a venue change in this one before Sunday.

Verdict: Derry

Galway v Kildare, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Promoted Kildare aren’t expected to play their strongest hand here and it would fall nicely into Galway’s nap as the Tribesmen need two points to secure promotion.

The Connacht champions are 1/4 to hand the Lilywhites their second defeat of the campaign, which would set-up a final meeting between these two at Croke Park next month, and they should do so.

Shane Walsh and Eamonn Brannigan were in flying form for Kevin Walsh’s team the last day and you can expect them to move up the scoring charts when all is said and done at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Verdict: Galway

Allianz FL Division 3 round 7

Armagh v Tipperary, Athletic Grounds, 2pm

This high stakes clash sees the winners promoted to Division 2, along with Louth, and it should be one hell of a battle at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh weren’t all that convincing in a two-point defeat of Antrim the last day, while Tipperary went down in disappointing fashion to Louth with promotion on the line.

A draw would do Kieran McGeeney’s side here and with home advantage in their favour they’re fancied to edge a tight contest against travelling Tipp.

Verdict: Armagh

Louth v Sligo, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Sligo are 4/9 favourites for this one despite travelling to face the form team in Division 3.

Louth are already promoted and gearing up for a second league final in as many years, while the Yeats men are in need of a result to secure their status for 2018.

Verdict: Sligo

Offaly v Laois, O'Connor Park, 2pm

The losers here will be playing in Division 4 next season and the bookmakers have established Laois as 4/6 favourites to avoid the drop.

Things have certainly improved for Offaly since their 30-point demolishment at the hands of Armagh, but the damage may have already been done for the Faithful men.

Verdict: Laois

Antrim v Longford, Corrigan Park, 2pm

Antrim co-manager Frank Fitzsimons said during the week that he’s glad to see his side having home advantage for this one.

It’s sure to be a battle at Corrigan Park, where a win means safety, and there isn’t likely much to be separating the two sides when all’s said and done after 70 minutes.

Verdict: Draw

Allianz FL Division 4 round 7

Westmeath v London, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm

Westmeath mauled Wexford for promotion last weekend and are 1/8 favourites to hand London their sixth defeat of the campaign.

Verdict: Westmeath

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm

This too is a dead-rubber affair but should see the Slayneysiders making up for their 24-point defeat to Westmeath in round six.

Verdict: Wexford

Limerick v Wicklow, Newcastlewest, 3pm

A Wicklow loss could potentially see them finishing bottom if London were to upset promoted Westmeath and Limerick should keep it to script here and record their fourth successive victory.

Verdict: Limerick