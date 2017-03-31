Donegal surprise Carney 31 March 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Presseye/Trevor Lucy. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Presseye/Trevor Lucy.

Former Donegal and Mayo footballer Martin Carney admits to being surprised by the Ulster side’s form in this year’s NFL.

Carney admitted to the Donegal Democrat that with so many retirements and withdrawals from the Donegal squad this year, he expected them to be relegated.

The two-time Ulster championship winner and four-time Connacht winner felt that so many changes in the squad could see Donegal go through a lengthy transition period.

Yet, they go into Sunday’s clash against Mayo with a chance of booking their place in the Division One final.

“Donegal have made serious strides in the league, and I’m thrilled with what I’ve seen. And I have to confess with up to eleven of the 2012 All-Ireland squad having moved on, I was expecting a period of adjustment over the next couple of years.

“If I’m honest I was expecting Donegal to be relegation candidates and instead they are coming to Castlebar on Sunday hoping to clinch a place in the league final.”